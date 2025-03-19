Left Menu

Rajesh Kumar's Strategic Rise in Bihar Congress Amid Upcoming Elections

Rajesh Kumar, a Dalit leader and second-term MLA, has been appointed as the Bihar Congress president ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. His appointment marks a strategic shift for Congress, aiming to connect with deprived communities and focus on social justice and a nationwide caste census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:59 IST
Rajesh Kumar's Strategic Rise in Bihar Congress Amid Upcoming Elections
Rajesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move before Bihar's upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress Party has appointed Rajesh Kumar as the new state unit president. This decision underscores the Congress's intent to connect with marginalized communities, focusing on social justice and a push for a caste census.

Kumar, a Dalit leader and second-term MLA from Kutumba, steps into the role following Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Kumar's appointment reflects a strategic realignment for Congress, aiming to leverage Gandhi's initiatives like "Samvidhan bachao" to gain political traction.

Complementing this shift, Congress appointed Krishna Allavaru, a young technocrat, as the new AICC in-charge of Bihar. Allavaru has emphasized Congress's independence in Bihar's political landscape, denouncing any alliance stereotypes and reiterating the party's focus on the people's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025