Rajesh Kumar's Strategic Rise in Bihar Congress Amid Upcoming Elections
Rajesh Kumar, a Dalit leader and second-term MLA, has been appointed as the Bihar Congress president ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. His appointment marks a strategic shift for Congress, aiming to connect with deprived communities and focus on social justice and a nationwide caste census.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal move before Bihar's upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress Party has appointed Rajesh Kumar as the new state unit president. This decision underscores the Congress's intent to connect with marginalized communities, focusing on social justice and a push for a caste census.
Kumar, a Dalit leader and second-term MLA from Kutumba, steps into the role following Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Kumar's appointment reflects a strategic realignment for Congress, aiming to leverage Gandhi's initiatives like "Samvidhan bachao" to gain political traction.
Complementing this shift, Congress appointed Krishna Allavaru, a young technocrat, as the new AICC in-charge of Bihar. Allavaru has emphasized Congress's independence in Bihar's political landscape, denouncing any alliance stereotypes and reiterating the party's focus on the people's welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Advocating Change: J-K's Quest for Caste Census and Statehood Restoration
BJD MP Sasmit Patra Reinvokes Call for Urgent Caste Census Amid Delimitation Concerns
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasises on social justice as he presents record 16th budget in Assembly.
NEP does not accept reservation, which is social justice, alleges CM Stalin addressing party public meeting at Tiruvallur.
India and ILO Unite for Global Labour Welfare and Social Justice