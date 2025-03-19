Rajesh Kumar's Strategic Rise in Bihar Congress Amid Upcoming Elections

In a pivotal move before Bihar's upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress Party has appointed Rajesh Kumar as the new state unit president. This decision underscores the Congress's intent to connect with marginalized communities, focusing on social justice and a push for a caste census.

Kumar, a Dalit leader and second-term MLA from Kutumba, steps into the role following Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Kumar's appointment reflects a strategic realignment for Congress, aiming to leverage Gandhi's initiatives like "Samvidhan bachao" to gain political traction.

Complementing this shift, Congress appointed Krishna Allavaru, a young technocrat, as the new AICC in-charge of Bihar. Allavaru has emphasized Congress's independence in Bihar's political landscape, denouncing any alliance stereotypes and reiterating the party's focus on the people's welfare.

