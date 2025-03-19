Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu's Landmark Visit to Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from March 24 to participate in Bharatiya Bishwabasu Sabar Samaj's foundation day celebrations. She will visit the Kantilo Nilamadhab Temple and attend events at Kaliapalli. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja chaired a meeting to review the preparations for her visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:14 IST
President Droupadi Murmu's Landmark Visit to Odisha
visit
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Odisha beginning March 24, according to an official announcement.

She will attend the Bharatiya Bishwabasu Sabar Samaj's foundation day celebrations in Nayagarh, and stop by landmarks such as the Kantilo Nilamadhab Temple.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja led a strategic meeting, joined by district collectors and police from Khurda and Nayagarh, to evaluate the preparations for the presidential visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025