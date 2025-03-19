President Droupadi Murmu's Landmark Visit to Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Odisha beginning March 24, according to an official announcement.

She will attend the Bharatiya Bishwabasu Sabar Samaj's foundation day celebrations in Nayagarh, and stop by landmarks such as the Kantilo Nilamadhab Temple.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja led a strategic meeting, joined by district collectors and police from Khurda and Nayagarh, to evaluate the preparations for the presidential visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)