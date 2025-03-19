Left Menu

Italy Seeks EU Support Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Italy's Industry Minister, Adolfo Urso, urges the EU to provide compensation for sectors hit by U.S. tariffs. Highlighting the dangers of a trade war, Urso emphasizes the significance of maintaining transatlantic business, while advocating for a cautious and diplomatic approach to the escalating U.S.-EU tariff conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is calling on the European Union to implement compensatory measures to protect industries affected by recent U.S. tariffs, according to Industry Minister Adolfo Urso. Urso stressed the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic trade ties and avoiding a full-blown trade war.

The ongoing tariff dispute has seen Washington impose tariffs on steel and aluminium, with the EU planning retaliatory measures. U.S. President Donald Trump has further heightened tensions by threatening exorbitant tariffs on European wine and spirits, which could intensify the economic conflict.

Urso, a prominent figure in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration, urged Brussels to handle the situation with proportional responses, emphasizing the necessity of leveraging Italy's relationship with the U.S. to prevent escalation. Prime Minister Meloni also advised against retaliatory tariffs to maintain cooperation with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

