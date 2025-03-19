Italy Seeks EU Support Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Italy is calling on the European Union to implement compensatory measures to protect industries affected by recent U.S. tariffs, according to Industry Minister Adolfo Urso. Urso stressed the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic trade ties and avoiding a full-blown trade war.

The ongoing tariff dispute has seen Washington impose tariffs on steel and aluminium, with the EU planning retaliatory measures. U.S. President Donald Trump has further heightened tensions by threatening exorbitant tariffs on European wine and spirits, which could intensify the economic conflict.

Urso, a prominent figure in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration, urged Brussels to handle the situation with proportional responses, emphasizing the necessity of leveraging Italy's relationship with the U.S. to prevent escalation. Prime Minister Meloni also advised against retaliatory tariffs to maintain cooperation with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)