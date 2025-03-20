Left Menu

A New Wave of Protests: Farmers vs. Punjab Government

Opposition leaders harshly criticized the AAP-led Punjab government for detaining farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Accusations of betrayal and conspiracy were leveled against the government, accusing it of sabotaging ongoing talks between the Centre and farmers, and betraying Punjab's farming community.

Opposition leaders are up in arms against the AAP-led Punjab government's decision to detain several farmer leaders, describing it as a 'cowardly act.' Leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were apprehended during their return from a meeting with a central delegation, triggering accusations of betrayal.

The move to clear protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri, which had been occupied for over a year, was criticized by senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. He condemned the government's actions, which he claimed were unprecedented in Punjab's history, alleging deceit under the guise of a meeting.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the Punjab government of sabotaging negotiations between the Centre and farmers. As political tensions mount, several leaders, including Congress' Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, are demanding the immediate release of those detained and addressing the farmers' demands.

