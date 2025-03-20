Left Menu

U.S. Airstrikes in Yemen Spark Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

The United States launched airstrikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, targeting Iran-aligned Houthi sites in retaliation for attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes, which injured nine people, are part of a broader U.S. campaign against the Houthis, who have threatened to escalate their own attacks.

The United States launched a series of airstrikes in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV on Wednesday. The strikes mark a new chapter in ongoing tensions between the U.S. and the Iran-backed Houthi group, following attacks on Red Sea shipping by the latter.

According to three local residents who spoke to Reuters, the strikes targeted the Al-Jarraf district near Sanaa's airport. An under-construction hall in Al-Thawra was also hit, resulting in nine injuries, mostly affecting women and children, according to Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi-run health ministry.

The attacks also extended to Al-Suwaidia in Yemen's southern al-Bayda province, known for hosting Houthi military sites. The strike campaign, the most significant since President Donald Trump resumed office, witnessed at least 31 fatalities. Despite the U.S. pressure, Houthis vowed to continue their resistance, indicating future attacks may target Israel in solidarity with Palestinian factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

