Unveiling Horror: The Disturbing Discovery in Jalisco
Mexico’s top prosecutor has vowed to uncover the truth about a ranch in Jalisco, suspected to be a cartel-run extermination camp. Activists found ashes and bone fragments at the site, amplifying the nation’s deep mistrust of authorities. Investigations aim to reveal any ties to organized crime.
In an alarming revelation, Mexico's top prosecutor has committed to unraveling the grim reality behind a ranch in the western state of Jalisco, described by activists as a potential cartel-run 'extermination camp.' The ranch, located in Teuchitlan about 40 miles from the state capital Guadalajara, yielded ashes, bone fragments, clothing, and indications of underground ovens, supposedly used for body disposal.
This 'ranch of horror,' as labeled by local media, emerges amid a long-standing crisis of disappearances in Mexico, where over 124,000 individuals remain missing, largely attributed to cartel violence. Mexico's Attorney General, Alejandro Gertz, criticized Jalisco state authorities for their early awareness yet inaction, including neglecting to test human remains or inform federal officials.
President Claudia Sheinbaum faces heightened scrutiny as activists argue she must distinguish herself from her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in addressing the crisis. The investigation seeks to identify the origins of the human remains and any connections between Jalisco's prosecutor's office and organized crime. Amid public outrage, the revelation has intensified criticism and distrust of the cartels gripping the nation in fear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
