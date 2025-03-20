Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Energy Ceasefire Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced negotiations for a limited ceasefire in energy strikes with Russia. After discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy suggested a partial ceasefire could include energy, rail, and port infrastructure. Recent drone attacks in Ukraine emphasize ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 06:41 IST
Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Energy Ceasefire Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a rapid cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia, focusing primarily on energy targets. The proposal comes after a dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, marking their first interaction since February.

Zelenskiy hinted at the possibility of broadening the ceasefire to include rail and port assets, contingent on Russian compliance. Despite these diplomatic overtures, tensions remain high, underscored by a recent drone assault on Kropyvnytskyi that resulted in fires and infrastructural damage.

The Ukrainian leader remains optimistic about the role of the U.S. in facilitating these negotiations, potentially involving them in Ukraine's energy modernization if Russian-occupied territories are returned. Meanwhile, discussions between U.S. and Russian officials, set to occur in Saudi Arabia, aim to end the conflict permanently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

