Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Energy Ceasefire Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a rapid cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia, focusing primarily on energy targets. The proposal comes after a dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, marking their first interaction since February.

Zelenskiy hinted at the possibility of broadening the ceasefire to include rail and port assets, contingent on Russian compliance. Despite these diplomatic overtures, tensions remain high, underscored by a recent drone assault on Kropyvnytskyi that resulted in fires and infrastructural damage.

The Ukrainian leader remains optimistic about the role of the U.S. in facilitating these negotiations, potentially involving them in Ukraine's energy modernization if Russian-occupied territories are returned. Meanwhile, discussions between U.S. and Russian officials, set to occur in Saudi Arabia, aim to end the conflict permanently.

