House Commotion: Slogan Tees Cause Rajya Sabha Disruptions

In a clamorous session at the Rajya Sabha, the proceedings were disrupted thrice due to lawmakers from the DMK donning T-shirts emblazoned with slogans. The visuals invoked an unwavering response from the presiding Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who swiftly adjourned the session to deliberate with political leaders.

Attempts at reaching consensus seemed elusive, as evidenced when Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced another pause in proceedings just 15 minutes after the scheduled reconvening at noon. A temporary standoff ensued as the lawmakers awaited instructions from their leaders.

While officials expressed hope for a resumption of order, the situation laid bare the deep political divides in parliament. Chairman Dhankhar's dialogue with floor leaders seemed pivotal, with forecasts pointing towards a potential easing of tensions in subsequent sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)