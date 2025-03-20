Maharashtra Assembly Erupts Over Disha Salian's Death Controversy
The Maharashtra assembly saw a heated discussion on the Disha Salian death case, with BJP MLAs questioning if those named by Salian's father would be arrested. Disha, who died in 2020, was former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Allegations of murder and misconduct have been raised by her father.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra assembly experienced a stormy session as the Disha Salian death controversy took center stage. BJP MLAs demanded clarity on whether individuals identified by Salian's father, who has moved the High Court, will face arrest. Disha, the prior manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died in 2020.
Police initially categorized her death as a suicide, but this verdict has remained contentious. MLA Ameet Satam highlighted ongoing social media speculations regarding the circumstances of her death, suggesting the possibility of foul play during a party on that fateful day.
Topics of gang rape and murder were raised by Satian Salian, her father, who also accused a former MVA minister. With a special investigation team still examining the case, BJP officials emphasize that justice should be impartial, urging transparency in the proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Florida AG Launches Investigation into Controversial Tate Brothers
Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Four Arrested in Major Drug Bust
Punjab Police Nab Key Drug Traffickers Amid Renewed Crackdown
Assam Police Crack Down on Liquor and Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures
Sindh Students Clash with Police Over Indus River Water Dispute