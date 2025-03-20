Uproar in Rajya Sabha: TMC's Gokhale Sparks Controversy

The Rajya Sabha was once again marked by intense disruptions on Thursday, following a contentious speech by Trinamool Congress's Saket Gokhale that prompted repeated adjournments. Gokhale's remarks targeting Home Minister Amit Shah led to protests from Bharatiya Janata Party members.

TMC leader Dola Sen criticized the adjournments, suggesting they were due to Shah needing time to recover from Gokhale's incisive speech. Similarly, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked on Shah's alleged frustration. The house had anticipated a response from the Home Minister, which did not materialize.

The debate on the home ministry, initiated by Gokhale, drew applause from opposition MPs, despite the fierce exchanges between government and opposition benches. Sen had prepared a follow-up speech, but proceedings did not resume, leaving many anticipating the continued discussion.

