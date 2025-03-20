Left Menu

CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Unity Ahead of UK Visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls for political unity and appeals to opponents not to damage the state's image internationally, as she prepares for key meetings in the UK. Highlighting significant investment proposals and cultural ties, she emphasizes Bengal's role as a cultural hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:07 IST
CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a plea to her political adversaries, urging them not to tarnish the image of the state on an international stage. As she prepares for her visit to the United Kingdom on March 22, Banerjee emphasized the importance of the trip, which includes business meetings and government-to-government programs scheduled at the Indian High Commission, and in Oxford.

Banerjee plans to return to West Bengal on March 28, ahead of important regional festivals including Id and Basanti Puja. Highlighting the established relations between West Bengal and the UK in sectors like medicine and education, she underscored the cultural significance of Bengal, likening it to India's 'cultural capital.' Banerjee also revealed that some opponents have tried to undermine the state's reputation abroad through messages to foreign universities.

Reflecting on the recent 8th Bengal Global Business Summit, Banerjee cited an impressive Rs. 4.4 lakh crore in investment proposals, brought together by over 5000 investors and delegates. She reiterated her government's commitment to unity, celebrating diversity across caste, religion, and community. During the summit, 212 Memoranda of Understanding were signed, contributing to the state's economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

