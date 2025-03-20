Opposition Walks Out: Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Alleged Frequent Disruptions

The United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in Kerala's legislative assembly walked out during ministers' reply speeches on Thursday, claiming frequent interruptions and insults from the ruling party. The decision to boycott came after Congress member A P Anilkumar finished his speech, followed by accusations from Opposition Leader V D Satheesan regarding deliberate disruptions.

Satheesan alleged that earlier attempts to discuss the ongoing Anganwadi workers' strike under Rule 50 and his walkout speech were both intentionally interrupted, prompting the opposition's protest. They walked out as a sign of dissent and to show solidarity with the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, who had commenced an indefinite hunger strike.

Despite Speaker A N Shamseer's appeal to remain for crucial grant discussions, the opposition insisted on their protest. Additionally, an adjournment motion concerning the Anganwadi workers' push for higher wages sparked heated debates in the assembly, ending in a previous walkout led by UDF members.

(With inputs from agencies.)