Left Menu

Opposition Walks Out: Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Alleged Frequent Disruptions

The UDF opposition boycotted the Kerala Assembly after claiming disruptions and insults from ruling members. They protested in support of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, joining their strike. Despite the Speaker's request to stay, the UDF left, marking dissent against what they saw as planned interruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:18 IST
Opposition Walks Out: Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Alleged Frequent Disruptions
  • Country:
  • India

The United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition in Kerala's legislative assembly walked out during ministers' reply speeches on Thursday, claiming frequent interruptions and insults from the ruling party. The decision to boycott came after Congress member A P Anilkumar finished his speech, followed by accusations from Opposition Leader V D Satheesan regarding deliberate disruptions.

Satheesan alleged that earlier attempts to discuss the ongoing Anganwadi workers' strike under Rule 50 and his walkout speech were both intentionally interrupted, prompting the opposition's protest. They walked out as a sign of dissent and to show solidarity with the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, who had commenced an indefinite hunger strike.

Despite Speaker A N Shamseer's appeal to remain for crucial grant discussions, the opposition insisted on their protest. Additionally, an adjournment motion concerning the Anganwadi workers' push for higher wages sparked heated debates in the assembly, ending in a previous walkout led by UDF members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025