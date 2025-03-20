Tragic Demise of Gurez Leader Faqeer Mohammad Khan

In a tragic turn of events, Faqeer Mohammad Khan, a former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez, allegedly took his own life, as reported by party officials. The incident occurred in his official residence with a security SLR rifle.

Khan, who had initially been elected as an Independent in 1996 and later joined the BJP in 2020, became an instrumental figure in local politics. While no motive has been identified yet, law enforcement has begun an investigation, treating it as a potential suicide case.

The region's leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed their sorrow and acknowledged his contributions to local development. Condolences have poured in, underscoring the impact of Khan's work on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)