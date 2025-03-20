Aaditya Thackeray Responds to Critics Amid Disha Salian Case Allegations

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has responded to what he describes as years of defamation attempts related to the Disha Salian death case, emphasizing that judicial proceedings will address the matter. Thackeray stated, "A lot of people have tried to defame me for the last five years. If the matter is in court, then we will speak in court." The reaction follows Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, approaching the Bombay High Court to request a probe into his daughter's tragic demise and registering an FIR against Thackeray, among others.

In his remarks, Thackeray also criticized the government for unfulfilled promises made during the budget session and accused the BJP of promoting a 'fake' Hindutva ideology. He said, "We have exposed the Government in this session itself on the budget and the false promises they made to the people of Maharashtra. We have exposed BJP's fake Hindutva and the way they used Aurangzeb to cover up all other issues." He further expressed gratitude towards the RSS for guiding the BJP.

The case surrounding Disha Salian, the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to unfold. Salian died in June 2020, days before Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence, sparking widespread controversy. A special investigation team (SIT) by Mumbai Police is now examining Salian's demise, while calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry grow. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has rebutted claims of political motivation in the allegations posed by Disha's father, advocating for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)