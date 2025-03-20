Russia Denies Contradictions in Kremlin-White House Readouts

On Thursday, Russia flatly denied that there were any discrepancies between the Kremlin and White House summaries of this week's call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. According to the Kremlin, a mutual ceasefire with Ukraine focusing on energy infrastructure was agreed upon, while the White House described it as an 'energy and infrastructure ceasefire.'

The American phrasing suggested a possible inclusion of other infrastructure types like roads and bridges. Addressing these interpretations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that no two national statements would ever be identical, emphasizing that the absence of contradictions was the crucial factor.

This highlights ongoing diplomatic nuances in international communications and agreements, keeping global stakes high amidst the conflict.

