Russia Denies Contradictions in Kremlin-White House Readouts

Russia has denied any contradictions in the statements between the Kremlin and the White House regarding a recent phone call between President Putin and President Trump. The talks focused on a ceasefire with Ukraine, specifically addressing energy infrastructure attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Thursday, Russia flatly denied that there were any discrepancies between the Kremlin and White House summaries of this week's call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. According to the Kremlin, a mutual ceasefire with Ukraine focusing on energy infrastructure was agreed upon, while the White House described it as an 'energy and infrastructure ceasefire.'

The American phrasing suggested a possible inclusion of other infrastructure types like roads and bridges. Addressing these interpretations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that no two national statements would ever be identical, emphasizing that the absence of contradictions was the crucial factor.

This highlights ongoing diplomatic nuances in international communications and agreements, keeping global stakes high amidst the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

