Tensions Rise as Omar Abdullah Criticizes LoP Sunil Sharma Over 'Jihad' Remark
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has criticized Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma for his frequent use of the term 'jihad', accusing him of perpetuating misconceptions about Muslims. This exchange followed controversy over land rights for outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir, a hotly debated topic between political leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took aim at Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, accusing him of perpetuating stereotypes by frequently invoking the term 'jihad'. Abdullah challenged Sharma's rhetoric, expressing concerns over its implications on the perception of Muslims.
These remarks were made in the wake of condolences offered by Abdullah for the late Faqir Mohammad Khan, a former BJP MLA who allegedly committed suicide. In an emotional note, Abdullah expressed deep sympathy for Khan's family.
The tension between Abdullah and Sharma has been exacerbated by debates over land ownership in Jammu and Kashmir. While Sharma accused Abdullah's National Conference of endorsing a 'two-nation theory', Abdullah has argued for equal land rights across India. This ongoing dispute reflects broader political divisions surrounding regional and religious identity in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
