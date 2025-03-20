Karnataka Political Strife: Honey Trap Allegations Spark High-Level Investigation

Karnataka's political landscape was rocked on Thursday as Congress MLC Rajendra Rajanna, son of Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna, disclosed allegations of a honey trap targeting him and his father over a six-month period. In a conversation with ANI, Rajendra detailed how what seemed like ordinary phone or video calls soon escalated, leading him to address the matter in the Assembly.

Rajendra appealed to the State Home Minister for a comprehensive investigation, stating, "For the last six months, it has been ongoing with me and my father. Initially, it appeared to be a standard call or video, but the frequency of calls increased. I have raised this in the Assembly and urged the Home Minister to initiate a probe."

All eyes were on the Karnataka Cooperation Minister, as KN Rajanna confirmed allegations during a budget session discussion. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal highlighted the attempted honey trap, pushing for an investigation. "This vicious culture has officials at risk of exploitation," declared Yatnal. KN Rajanna acknowledged these accusations and expressed intentions to formally file a complaint.

Minister Rajanna noted, "Numerous people say Karnataka is now a hub for such tactics. Allegations claim a Tumakuru minister, possibly including myself, is implicated." In response, Home Minister G Parameshwara committed to a rigorous investigation, emphasizing that to maintain the dignity of governance, the truth must prevail. He assured the Assembly, "A high-level investigation will be ordered upon receiving a formal request from Rajanna."

(With inputs from agencies.)