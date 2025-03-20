Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Political Maneuvering and Allegations

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticized BJP for misrepresenting facts in their attacks on his son Aaditya over Disha Salian's death. Thackeray warned that such deceptive politics could backfire. He also addressed issues surrounding Aurangzeb's tomb and Nagpur violence, condemning political agendas behind these events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:22 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray issued a stern warning to the BJP, cautioning them against fabricating facts for political gain. This statement follows BJP's allegations involving his son Aaditya in connection to Disha Salian's death.

Speaking at Vidhan Bhavan, Thackeray dismissed the claims as baseless, emphasizing the potential for political tactics to backfire. The issue was reignited by Salian's father seeking a fresh probe into his daughter's death.

Additionally, Thackeray condemned incidents of violence and urged accountability for actions during recent unrest in Nagpur. He critiqued the strategic political engineering behind these events, linking them to broader governance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

