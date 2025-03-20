Constitutional Clash: Trump Administration Faces Legal Battles Over Foreign Aid Freeze

The Trump administration's controversial halt on foreign aid payments has led to an ongoing legal dispute, as it still owes $671 million to foreign aid organizations. With total debts nearing $2 billion, the conflict arises from allegations of executive defiance against judicial orders.

Justice Department filings indicate that all payments for organizations not involved in litigation will be completed by April 29. This issue is contributing to worries about a potential constitutional crisis, showcasing a perceived struggle between executive power and the federal judiciary under the Trump administration.

Judge Amir Ali ordered the administration to pay the full amount owed by March 10, but disputes continue over the delay and the administration's subsequent appeal. Despite claims by the Justice Department of logistical challenges, critics argue that these are self-imposed obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)