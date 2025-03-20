Controversy in Assembly: MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad Marshalled Out Again
Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad was removed from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during a session hosted by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Ahmad alleged bias after being denied a chance to speak on budget and grants session, leading to a commotion that resulted in his removal from the house.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad found himself marred by controversy as he was forcibly removed from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The incident unfolded amidst a session addressed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Ahmad, brother of jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, alleged biased treatment after being denied the opportunity to voice his opinions during the budget and grants session. Despite assurances from Session Speaker Mubarak Gul, tensions escalated, leading to noisy disruptions on the assembly floor.
The discord peaked as Ahmad attempted to make his voice heard, resulting in his second expulsion during this Budget Session. The incident highlights the ongoing friction within the assembly amid discussions on key governmental matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
