Tensions Escalate: Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Nation-Wide Protests in Turkey

Amid rising tensions in Turkey, thousands took to the streets in protest against the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The opposition claims the move against Imamoglu, charged with graft and associations with terrorism, is a politically motivated attempt by President Erdogan to weaken electoral challenges.

The arrest has sparked widespread demonstrations across cities like Ankara, Izmir, and Istanbul, despite a government-imposed ban on gatherings. Protestors, including students, clashed with police, demanding Imamoglu's release, while chanting slogans against what they perceive as an undemocratic action.

This event has also stirred economic concerns. With the Turkish lira experiencing fluctuations and bank shares falling, the arrest has escalated discussions on the rule of law and judiciary independence under Erdogan's governance, amid fears of a further crackdown on opposition figures.

