AAP Restructures Leadership Roles Amid Expanding Influence in Key States

The Aam Aadmi Party is poised for significant internal shifts as it prepares to hold its Political Affairs Committee meeting at the residence of its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, this Friday.

In the aftermath of a bruising Delhi Assembly election defeat, the party has decided to entrust former Chief Minister and AAP MLA Atishi with a prominent leadership role in the nation's capital. As the new Leader of the Opposition, Atishi is set to craft strategies to challenge the BJP-led Delhi government. She will manage assembly strategies and significant political offensives with top leadership's endorsement.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai will continue to manage the Delhi unit's organizational tasks, which include strengthening, expanding, and reshuffling as approved by the PAC. The Delhi state unit anticipates a major restructuring next month.

The AAP plans to deploy top leaders to three key states—Punjab, Gujarat, and Goa—where its influence is growing stronger. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and ex-Health Minister Satyendar Jain will supervise the Punjab unit, focusing on organizational structure and aiding the state convenor in executing central leadership's goals.

Sisodia's role will also involve overseeing the delivery of AAP's commitments and core agendas across Punjab. In this capacity, both Sisodia and Jain will act as essential conduits between the AAP's high command and the regional unit.

As they foster the Punjab Model, both leaders are expected to engage actively in developing organizational frameworks and aiding the Bhagwant Mann government to overhaul the health and education sectors, as insiders revealed.

While Gujarat remains a challenging electoral battleground, AAP's performance in the 2022 elections proved noteworthy with a 14 percent vote share and five seats won. Architect Sandeep Pathak, responsible for this success, will likely be absent from current state affairs, leaving responsibilities to Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak.

Their primary role includes assessing ground realities, clinching an assembly by-poll, and expanding the organization, especially in regions where past strategies fell short. Deciding on whether to ally with Congress or proceed independently remains a critical question for AAP. In Goa, the party aims to outpace Congress as the chief opposition.

As possibilities unfold, some sources suggest a possible shift in Saurabh Bharadwaj's focus to Goa, though Durgesh Pathak may continue managing affairs there. AAP continues to seek replacing Congress as Goa's opposition party while maintaining a steady 6-7 percent vote share.

(With inputs from agencies.)