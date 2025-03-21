Tourists in Trouble: Unexpected Detentions at U.S. Borders

Lennon Tyler and her German fiancé, Lucas Sielaff, frequently traveled to Mexico during his visits to the U.S. However, their routine trip from Tijuana turned into a nightmare when U.S. border agents detained Sielaff, accusing him of violating his U.S. tourist permit. Tyler was also temporarily held before being released.

The Trump administration's stricter travel policies have led to similar incidents involving tourists from allied countries, raising alarms among immigrant support groups. Pedro Rios of the American Friends Service Committee called these detentions 'unusual' and 'abhorrent'. The evolving travel regulations are making it difficult for foreign travelers to feel secure.

As anxiety grows, universities are advising foreign-born students to reconsider non-essential travel. Despite holding valid travel waivers, tourists like Sielaff and Jessica Brösche find themselves detained for weeks without clear justification. The incidents are part of wider scrutiny over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement practices.

