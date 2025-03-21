AAP's Strategic Shakeup: New Leadership and Expanded Focus
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a significant organizational restructuring after a recent electoral loss in Delhi. Saurabh Bharadwaj becomes the new president of the Delhi unit, while Manish Sisodia is appointed in charge of Punjab. The changes aim to strengthen the party's foothold across various states.
Following their setback in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has carried out a sweeping organizational overhaul, appointing former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the president of its Delhi unit, with senior figure Manish Sisodia assuming the charge for Punjab.
The announcements occurred at a meeting of the AAP's political affairs committee, led by Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While Bharadwaj takes over from Gopal Rai, Sisodia steps in to steer Punjab, the current stronghold of AAP in India.
Additionally, the party's focus is on expanding its influence. Gopal Rai has been assigned to Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak to Chhattisgarh, Pankaj Gupta to Goa, and Mehraj Malik to Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions also addressed BJP's unmet promises in Delhi, which included financial aid for women and free LPG cylinders.
