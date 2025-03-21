Left Menu

AAP's Strategic Shakeup: New Leadership and Expanded Focus

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a significant organizational restructuring after a recent electoral loss in Delhi. Saurabh Bharadwaj becomes the new president of the Delhi unit, while Manish Sisodia is appointed in charge of Punjab. The changes aim to strengthen the party's foothold across various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:44 IST
AAP's Strategic Shakeup: New Leadership and Expanded Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following their setback in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has carried out a sweeping organizational overhaul, appointing former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the president of its Delhi unit, with senior figure Manish Sisodia assuming the charge for Punjab.

The announcements occurred at a meeting of the AAP's political affairs committee, led by Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While Bharadwaj takes over from Gopal Rai, Sisodia steps in to steer Punjab, the current stronghold of AAP in India.

Additionally, the party's focus is on expanding its influence. Gopal Rai has been assigned to Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak to Chhattisgarh, Pankaj Gupta to Goa, and Mehraj Malik to Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions also addressed BJP's unmet promises in Delhi, which included financial aid for women and free LPG cylinders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025