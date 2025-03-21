Karnataka Budget Turmoil: Salary Hike Amidst Chaos
The Karnataka state assembly witnessed turmoil as the budget, including a proposal to increase MLA salaries, passed amidst protests by BJP members. The protests escalated to the extent that marshals intervened. The BJP also voiced opposition to policy changes involving reservations and alleged misconduct involving a minister.
The Karnataka state assembly turned into a battleground as the budget, alongside proposals for increasing the salaries of MLAs, was passed amid vociferous protests by BJP legislators. The tensions escalated further when BJP members climbed the podium and hurled papers at Speaker U T Khader, leading to calls for marshal intervention.
The unrest drew a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet, who instructed security personnel to remove the protesting members. Despite the chaos, the assembly successfully passed the budget, bills aimed at increasing salaries, pensions, and allowances for MLAs, ministers, and the chief minister.
Simultaneously, the BJP, under the leadership of opposition leader R Ashoka, shouted slogans against the government, objecting to the four percent reservation granted to Muslims in public contracts. The protests were exacerbated by allegations of a 'honey trap' scandal involving a minister, prompting demands for a judicial inquiry.
