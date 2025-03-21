Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over 'Aurangzeb Grave' Issue in Maharashtra

In Rajya Sabha, MP Sanjay Raut criticized the government for using Aurangzeb's name to destabilize the nation. He accused the Home Ministry of turning India into a 'police state' amidst increasing tensions in Maharashtra, marked by riots and violence linked to Aurangzeb's tomb in Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:56 IST
Tensions Rise Over 'Aurangzeb Grave' Issue in Maharashtra
Aurangzeb
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sharply criticized the government, alleging misuse of Aurangzeb's name to destabilize the country. Raut pointed to rising tensions in Maharashtra, citing riots in Nagpur, and blamed the Home Ministry for transforming India into a 'police state'.

Raut accused the government of exploiting historical figures like Aurangzeb, while highlighting how Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' constituency, has been engulfed by unrest akin to Manipur's previous turmoil. He argued that the forces inciting such conflicts possess governmental influence and must be stopped to maintain national unity.

The unrest is partially attributed to rumors regarding Aurangzeb's tomb, leading to violent clashes and injuries to several police personnel in Nagpur. Legal proceedings have begun against those accused, with charges such as sedition being filed, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025