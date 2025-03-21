Tensions Rise Over 'Aurangzeb Grave' Issue in Maharashtra

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sharply criticized the government, alleging misuse of Aurangzeb's name to destabilize the country. Raut pointed to rising tensions in Maharashtra, citing riots in Nagpur, and blamed the Home Ministry for transforming India into a 'police state'.

Raut accused the government of exploiting historical figures like Aurangzeb, while highlighting how Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' constituency, has been engulfed by unrest akin to Manipur's previous turmoil. He argued that the forces inciting such conflicts possess governmental influence and must be stopped to maintain national unity.

The unrest is partially attributed to rumors regarding Aurangzeb's tomb, leading to violent clashes and injuries to several police personnel in Nagpur. Legal proceedings have begun against those accused, with charges such as sedition being filed, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)