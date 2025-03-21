Heathrow Airport Fire Leaves Global Passengers Stranded
A fire at Heathrow Airport has disrupted power and left passengers stranded globally. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman advised against speculation and emphasized that the priority is resolving the incident. The cause is yet to be investigated, and the fire is reportedly still burning.
A significant fire at Heathrow Airport has caused a major power outage, leaving passengers stranded worldwide. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the urgency of the situation and advised against premature speculation regarding the cause.
The spokesman assured the public that there will be a thorough investigation at the appropriate time. Meanwhile, authorities are focused on managing the ongoing incident and ensuring safety as efforts to control the fire continue.
Both passengers and authorities await further updates, while the world watches how Heathrow handles this critical situation.
