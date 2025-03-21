The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refrained from commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's congratulatory note to Kirsty Coventry, who was newly elected as the IOC president. This diplomatic gesture comes at a time when geopolitical tensions influence the world of sports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promptly congratulated Coventry after her election, highlighting her "unique experience" aimed at advancing the Olympic movement. This move recalls Putin's history of congratulating IOC leaders, including a similar call to Coventry's predecessor, Thomas Bach, shortly after his 2013 election and prior to the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Moscow remains determined to reinstate its athletes in Olympic competitions after the IOC suspended Russia's Olympic Committee in 2023. The suspension followed Russia holding Olympic elections in Ukraine's occupied regions, which had significant geopolitical ramifications.

