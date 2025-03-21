Left Menu

Putin's Congratulatory Message to IOC's New President Sparks Diplomatic Buzz

The International Olympic Committee remained neutral on Russian President Vladimir Putin's congratulatory note to newly-elected IOC president Kirsty Coventry. Putin's message highlighted Coventry's experience and leadership potential. The IOC had banned Russia's Olympic Committee in 2023 due to geopolitical tensions, prompting discussions on Russia's participation in future Olympic Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:19 IST
Putin's Congratulatory Message to IOC's New President Sparks Diplomatic Buzz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refrained from commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's congratulatory note to Kirsty Coventry, who was newly elected as the IOC president. This diplomatic gesture comes at a time when geopolitical tensions influence the world of sports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promptly congratulated Coventry after her election, highlighting her "unique experience" aimed at advancing the Olympic movement. This move recalls Putin's history of congratulating IOC leaders, including a similar call to Coventry's predecessor, Thomas Bach, shortly after his 2013 election and prior to the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Moscow remains determined to reinstate its athletes in Olympic competitions after the IOC suspended Russia's Olympic Committee in 2023. The suspension followed Russia holding Olympic elections in Ukraine's occupied regions, which had significant geopolitical ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025