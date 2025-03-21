Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition Amidst Language Row in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, accusing them of exploiting the language issue to hide corruption. He emphasized promoting all Indian languages and dismissed allegations of Hindi imposition, stressing that Hindi is not a competitor but a friend to other languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:57 IST
Language
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a strong stance against opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, accusing them of stirring up the language dispute to gain political leverage and conceal their own corruption.

Shah reaffirmed his party's dedication to fostering Indian languages, announcing that from December onward, he will communicate with chief ministers, MPs, and the general public in their respective languages. He argued that language should not serve as a divisive tool but rather as a unifying force, with Hindi complementing rather than competing with other languages.

Further expanding on the government's policies, Shah highlighted the creation of a new department under the Raajbhasha Vibhaag to promote Indian languages, countering allegations of favoritism towards Hindi. He criticized the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government for its resistance to the National Education Policy's three-language formula, asserting that the Modi government plans to introduce medical and engineering education in local languages, including Tamil, when NDA comes to power in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

