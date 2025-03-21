Left Menu

Minister Edal Singh Kanshana on Illegal Sand Mining in Madhya Pradesh: 'Pet Mafia, Not Sand Mafia'

Madhya Pradesh's Agriculture Minister Edal Singh Kanshana addresses the issues surrounding illegal sand mining in Morena. He dismisses the claims of a sand mafia, labeling those involved as 'pet mafia' - individuals driven by necessity. Opposition voices criticize the government for failing to address unemployment, which they say fuels such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:55 IST
Minister Edal Singh Kanshana on Illegal Sand Mining in Madhya Pradesh: 'Pet Mafia, Not Sand Mafia'
MP Minister Edal Singh Kanshana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement on Friday, Madhya Pradesh's Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Minister, Edal Singh Kanshana, contended that there is no 'sand mafia' operating in Morena's illegal sand mining sector. Instead, he categorized those involved as 'pet mafia,' or individuals partaking in these activities out of economic necessity, emphasizing, 'The law will take its course.' This remark followed an incident where forest employees were reportedly attacked by unidentified individuals who seized a tractor meant to transport illegally mined sand.

Minister Kanshana dismissed organized crime allegations, suggesting economic desperation as the primary motivator. 'This is not a sand mafia. They are working to feed themselves, not to serve a singular criminal purpose,' he stated. The minister's comments sparked criticism from the Deputy Leader of Opposition, Hemant Katare, who accused Kanshana of indirectly indicting his administration. Katare argued that the high unemployment rates in Madhya Pradesh forced people into illicit activities, reflecting government failures.

Events escalated when a forest department team attempted to confiscate a vehicle used in unauthorized sand mining in Ambah. The encounter turned intense as the driver, trying to escape, caused the vehicle to crash. Despite police intervention, assailants intercepted officials, reclaiming the confiscated tractor. Authorities have since filed a complaint with the Ambah police, demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025