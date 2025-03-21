Minister Edal Singh Kanshana on Illegal Sand Mining in Madhya Pradesh: 'Pet Mafia, Not Sand Mafia'

In a controversial statement on Friday, Madhya Pradesh's Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Minister, Edal Singh Kanshana, contended that there is no 'sand mafia' operating in Morena's illegal sand mining sector. Instead, he categorized those involved as 'pet mafia,' or individuals partaking in these activities out of economic necessity, emphasizing, 'The law will take its course.' This remark followed an incident where forest employees were reportedly attacked by unidentified individuals who seized a tractor meant to transport illegally mined sand.

Minister Kanshana dismissed organized crime allegations, suggesting economic desperation as the primary motivator. 'This is not a sand mafia. They are working to feed themselves, not to serve a singular criminal purpose,' he stated. The minister's comments sparked criticism from the Deputy Leader of Opposition, Hemant Katare, who accused Kanshana of indirectly indicting his administration. Katare argued that the high unemployment rates in Madhya Pradesh forced people into illicit activities, reflecting government failures.

Events escalated when a forest department team attempted to confiscate a vehicle used in unauthorized sand mining in Ambah. The encounter turned intense as the driver, trying to escape, caused the vehicle to crash. Despite police intervention, assailants intercepted officials, reclaiming the confiscated tractor. Authorities have since filed a complaint with the Ambah police, demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)