Minister Edal Singh Kanshana on Illegal Sand Mining in Madhya Pradesh: 'Pet Mafia, Not Sand Mafia'
Madhya Pradesh's Agriculture Minister Edal Singh Kanshana addresses the issues surrounding illegal sand mining in Morena. He dismisses the claims of a sand mafia, labeling those involved as 'pet mafia' - individuals driven by necessity. Opposition voices criticize the government for failing to address unemployment, which they say fuels such activities.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial statement on Friday, Madhya Pradesh's Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Minister, Edal Singh Kanshana, contended that there is no 'sand mafia' operating in Morena's illegal sand mining sector. Instead, he categorized those involved as 'pet mafia,' or individuals partaking in these activities out of economic necessity, emphasizing, 'The law will take its course.' This remark followed an incident where forest employees were reportedly attacked by unidentified individuals who seized a tractor meant to transport illegally mined sand.
Minister Kanshana dismissed organized crime allegations, suggesting economic desperation as the primary motivator. 'This is not a sand mafia. They are working to feed themselves, not to serve a singular criminal purpose,' he stated. The minister's comments sparked criticism from the Deputy Leader of Opposition, Hemant Katare, who accused Kanshana of indirectly indicting his administration. Katare argued that the high unemployment rates in Madhya Pradesh forced people into illicit activities, reflecting government failures.
Events escalated when a forest department team attempted to confiscate a vehicle used in unauthorized sand mining in Ambah. The encounter turned intense as the driver, trying to escape, caused the vehicle to crash. Despite police intervention, assailants intercepted officials, reclaiming the confiscated tractor. Authorities have since filed a complaint with the Ambah police, demanding justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa's Ambitious Aim: Zero Unemployment
Haryana's Looming Challenges: Unemployment and Economic Strain
Canada's Economic Uncertainty: Unemployment Rate Remains Steady Amid Tariff Concerns
U.S. Job Growth Faces Trade Policy Uncertainty Amid Rising Unemployment
Madhya Pradesh Congress Takes on BJP with 'Snake' Protest Over Youth Unemployment