India's Safe Hands: Shah's Assurances on Terrorism, Language, and Development

In a recent Rajya Sabha session, Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that India is in secure hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and vowed to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

Shah responded to opposition criticisms regarding the three-language policy in the National Education Policy 2020, asserting these complaints were politically motivated. He also addressed ongoing language disputes, particularly in Tamil Nadu, clarifying that Hindi is not in competition with regional languages.

The minister highlighted significant progress in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, citing peace accords and reductions in terrorism. Additionally, Shah mentioned upcoming anti-drone technology and efforts against drug trafficking, linking narcotics profits to funding terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)