India's Safe Hands: Shah's Assurances on Terrorism, Language, and Development

During a Rajya Sabha session, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that India is secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and the elimination of Naxalism by March 2026. He addressed opposition criticisms and discussed regional languages, anti-drone solutions, and development in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Rajya Sabha session, Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that India is in secure hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and vowed to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

Shah responded to opposition criticisms regarding the three-language policy in the National Education Policy 2020, asserting these complaints were politically motivated. He also addressed ongoing language disputes, particularly in Tamil Nadu, clarifying that Hindi is not in competition with regional languages.

The minister highlighted significant progress in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, citing peace accords and reductions in terrorism. Additionally, Shah mentioned upcoming anti-drone technology and efforts against drug trafficking, linking narcotics profits to funding terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

