Congress Gears Up for Crucial CWC and AICC Meetings in Gujarat
Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, will attend the CWC meeting in Gujarat on April 8, followed by an AICC session. The events will cover the party's future roadmap amid BJP's 'anti-people' policies. Party delegates will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.
Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, will convene in Gujarat for a pivotal Congress Working Committee meeting on April 8, as announced by Shaktisinh Gohil, head of the party's Gujarat unit. The meeting will be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial complex.
The CWC meeting, set for 11:30 am, will feature an array of key figures, including chief ministers from Congress-ruled states and state presidents. Following this, an All India Congress Committee session will take place on April 9 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, expected to draw nearly 3,000 party delegates from across the nation.
The meetings will not only address organizational matters but also deliberate on challenges posed by the BJP's 'anti-people' policies and its alleged attacks on constitutional values. In the evening following the CWC meeting, party leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and participate in a prayer session.
