Germany Boosts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
Germany's budget committee approved 3 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine, with plans to increase funding beyond 2026. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz led the push, coinciding with Germany's government transition. The move highlights Germany's leadership in European support for Ukraine against Russia.
Germany's budget committee approved an additional 3 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine on Friday. This move, spearheaded by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, comes as Germany undergoes a governmental transition with Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats.
The funds include 2.547 billion euros allocated for this year, along with other contributions. Additional commitments of 8.252 billion euros are planned for 2026 to 2029. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the urgency of these funds, emphasizing Germany's role in Europe's support for Ukraine.
With Ukraine facing increasing challenges and EU countries under pressure to support Ukraine amid uncertain U.S. security guarantees, Germany's decision signifies a pivotal moment in European defense strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
German lower house to debate spending boost, debt brake reform from March 13 - parliamentary sources
World Leaders Conclave & Awards 2025: A Landmark Event in UK Parliament, London
I-T Bill: ICAI submits suggestions to Parliament's select committee
TMC to raise voter ID duplication issue in Parliament's Budget Session: Derek O'Brien
UPDATE 1-German Bundestag to debate debt reform plans from March 13, say parliamentary sources