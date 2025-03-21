Germany Boosts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Germany's budget committee approved an additional 3 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine on Friday. This move, spearheaded by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, comes as Germany undergoes a governmental transition with Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats.

The funds include 2.547 billion euros allocated for this year, along with other contributions. Additional commitments of 8.252 billion euros are planned for 2026 to 2029. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the urgency of these funds, emphasizing Germany's role in Europe's support for Ukraine.

With Ukraine facing increasing challenges and EU countries under pressure to support Ukraine amid uncertain U.S. security guarantees, Germany's decision signifies a pivotal moment in European defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)