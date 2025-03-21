Left Menu

Leaders Gather in Chennai for First Delimitation Meeting

Leaders from various Indian states arrived in Chennai for the first delimitation meeting. An illuminated Ripon Building and sand sculpture of Chief Minister M K Stalin symbolized support for the initiative. Attendees included Chief Ministers and political leaders from Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, and other key figures.

An illuminated Ripon Building hosted notable figures in Chennai, marking the commencement of the first delimitation meeting set for March 22. The architectural beauty not only enchanted onlookers but also stood as a symbol of the city's readiness for the historical event.

Adding a touch of artistry, a sand sculpture of Chief Minister M K Stalin graced Marina Beach, showcasing local support for the Joint Action Committee meeting. The captivating display reflects the cultural richness intertwined with political gatherings in the city.

Key political leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, along with Shiromani Akali Dal's Balwinder Singh Bhunder and IUML Kerala's P M A Salam, assembled in Chennai to partake in the DMK-led JAC meeting, highlighting the collaborative political efforts in the region.

