Odisha Consumers Rally Against Proposed Power Tariff Hike

Protesters gathered outside the Odisha state Assembly on Friday, voicing their opposition to a proposed power tariff increase. Organized by the Odisha Electricity Consumers' Association, the demonstration demanded the BJP government honor its electoral promises by offering 300 units of free electricity per month to the public.

The association called for free electricity for farmers, opposed the privatization of the electricity sector, and insisted that bills should be issued in the Odia language. Highlighting the state's position as a power-surplus region, they criticized the current high tariffs compared to other states.

Panchanan Kanungo, association president and former finance minister, emphasized the irony of a tariff hike in a state that generates more power than it consumes. The protesters also pointed out the issue of frequent power outages, further justifying their demands for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)