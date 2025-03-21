Left Menu

Odisha Consumers Rally Against Proposed Power Tariff Hike

Electricity consumers in Odisha protested against a proposed power tariff hike, demanding the government provide free electricity up to 300 units, free power for farmers, and maintain electricity bills in their local language. They criticized the high tariffs despite Odisha being a power-surplus state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:19 IST
Odisha Consumers Rally Against Proposed Power Tariff Hike
  • Country:
  • India

Protesters gathered outside the Odisha state Assembly on Friday, voicing their opposition to a proposed power tariff increase. Organized by the Odisha Electricity Consumers' Association, the demonstration demanded the BJP government honor its electoral promises by offering 300 units of free electricity per month to the public.

The association called for free electricity for farmers, opposed the privatization of the electricity sector, and insisted that bills should be issued in the Odia language. Highlighting the state's position as a power-surplus region, they criticized the current high tariffs compared to other states.

Panchanan Kanungo, association president and former finance minister, emphasized the irony of a tariff hike in a state that generates more power than it consumes. The protesters also pointed out the issue of frequent power outages, further justifying their demands for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

