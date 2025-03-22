U.S. Blacklists Argentina's Ex-Leader for Corruption

The United States has taken a firm stance against corruption by designating Argentina's former president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, and a former minister, Julio Miguel De Vido, for their alleged involvement in significant corrupt practices.

The decision, announced on Friday, makes Kirchner, De Vido, and their immediate family members ineligible for entry into the U.S., as stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This move highlights Washington's commitment to combating corruption globally, emphasizing the consequences for international figures involved in such activities.

