Elon Musk's Pentagon Meeting Sparks Controversy Over Leaked War Plans

Billionaire Elon Musk embarked on a controversial journey to Washington, D.C., on Friday, meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. The unprecedented meeting has ignited debate over the potential disclosure of sensitive military plans to the tech mogul.

The New York Times published a report suggesting Musk was privy to secret U.S. war plans concerning China, a claim quickly refuted by Musk and others involved. Musk expressed his frustration on the social media platform X, advocating for legal action against those leaking false information.

The White House, while supporting Musk's role in federal spending cuts, highlighted the importance of avoiding conflicts of interest. The anticipated high-level meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff did not occur, leaving questions about Musk's influence in governmental operations.

