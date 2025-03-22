Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Pushes for Dialogue with Afghan Taliban

The chief minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Ali Amin Gandapur, has called for negotiations with the Taliban-led Afghan government to secure lasting peace in the region. Speaking at an iftar event in Islamabad, Gandapur shared that he had drafted a negotiation plan involving tribal elders and submitted it to relevant ministries, though he is still awaiting a response.

Gandapur expressed confidence in his ability to facilitate talks with the Taliban, citing the importance of dialogue as the sole viable solution for peace. He also stated his belief that the JUI-F chief has lost influence over the Taliban and is optimistic about engaging with Akhundzada, the Afghan Taliban's supreme leader, if given the opportunity.

Highlighting the urgency of political stability in Pakistan, Gandapur stressed that it relies on the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, linking the country's conditions post-Khan's government to rising terrorism and instability. He also emphasized public support in battling terrorism and reiterated the need for Pakistan to engage in national dialogue with Afghanistan, given the shared 2,500-kilometer border and recent tensions in regions like Kurram.

(With inputs from agencies.)