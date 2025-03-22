Jairam Ramesh Calls for PM Modi's Visit to Quell Manipur Crisis

In a notable development, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh extended a warm welcome to the Supreme Court judges' delegation as they made a visit to the troubled region of Manipur. However, Ramesh did not shy away from raising the pressing issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the state amidst ongoing turmoil. During an interaction with ANI, he underscored the severe crisis Manipur has faced over the last 22 months, with hundreds of deaths and approximately 60,000 people finding refuge in relief camps. Ramesh questioned why, despite the Supreme Court's own acknowledgment on August 1, 2023, of a collapsed constitutional system in the state, there was an 18-month delay in imposing President's rule.

While acknowledging the visit of Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar to a relief camp in Churachandpur, Ramesh expressed concern over the Home Minister's silence on Manipur during extensive discussions on the Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliament. He remarked on the NDA's previous election victory in Manipur but highlighted the subsequent escalation of unrest, questioning the lack of response from key political figures.

Furthermore, Ramesh criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for traveling to Mizoram instead of Manipur, adding it to the list of unanswered questions regarding the central government's handling of the crisis. He urged Prime Minister Modi to prioritize a visit to Manipur, either en route to or returning from the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, suggesting his presence could provide the much-needed healing touch for the torn state.

(With inputs from agencies.)