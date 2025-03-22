Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi for Fair Delimitation to Preserve State Representation

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the delimitation exercise does not decrease any state's representation in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. He emphasized the potential for disruption to social and political harmony and the need for a balanced approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry out the upcoming delimitation exercise without reducing any state's representation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In a letter dated March 21, Reddy highlighted concerns about the potential disruption to social and political harmony if the process is not handled carefully.

Reddy emphasized the importance of amending the Constitution to protect states' representation and warned of the negative impact on political underrepresentation. His appeal comes amid several political parties gathering in Chennai to discuss the issue. The 84th Constitutional amendment, which has delayed the delimitation process until 2026, is at the heart of the discussion.

The YSRCP chief underscored the risks southern states face due to an imbalance in population control, leading to potential losses in parliamentary representation. He called upon Modi for leadership and reassurance to address these concerns, stressing the necessity of a balanced approach to safeguard national policy-making and legislative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

