Leadership Crisis in Bihar: Growing Concerns Over Nitish Kumar's Public Conduct
CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya raises concerns over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's ability to lead, pointing to recent public behaviors. Bhattacharya criticized the BJP for remaining silent on Kumar's condition, contrasting it with their actions regarding Odisha's Naveen Patnaik. He emphasized a growing governance crisis in Bihar.
CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya has cast doubt on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's capability to lead, citing recent instances of questionable public behavior. Bhattacharya condemned the governing coalition, particularly targeting the JD(U) and BJP for their silence on Kumar's condition.
Bhattacharya highlighted contrasting behaviors of the BJP in dealing with similar leadership health issues, referencing a previous situation with Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented directly on Patnaik's health. He noted that the BJP's silence in Bihar contrasts sharply with its vocal concerns in Odisha.
With Bihar's governance reportedly deteriorating, Bhattacharya pointed to an escalating crisis marked by rising crime, corruption, and communalism, painting a grim picture of a government losing its grip on administration and transparency.
