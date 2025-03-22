Jagan Reddy Urges Modi for Constitutional Amendment on Delimitation
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requests Prime Minister Modi for a constitutional amendment to ensure no state loses seats in the delimitation exercise. Concerns over Southern states’ representation arise, prompting Reddy’s plea to maintain a balanced seat distribution while ensuring transparency.
In a recent communiqué to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, President of YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has adopted a conciliatory tone regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise. Reddy acknowledged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance of proportionate seat increase but highlighted potential risks to Southern states' representation.
Jagan Reddy cautioned against the erosion of Southern states' influence in national policy and legislative processes if delimitation is based on current population statistics. He urged an amendment to Article 81(2)(a) of the Constitution to maintain proportionate representation, emphasizing India's need to uphold a balanced approach in this exercise.
Simultaneously, in Chennai, the Joint Action Committee expressed its demand for transparency in the process, stressing the importance of stakeholder discussions. With past constitutional amendments aiming to protect states with effective population controls, a 25-year extension of the freeze on constituencies was also suggested by the Tamil Nadu government.
