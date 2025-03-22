Debate Over Delimitation: Political Agenda or Genuine Concern?

RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar has raised concerns over ongoing discussions about the delimitation process in Chennai, questioning whether they are politically driven or genuinely focused on regional interests. He urged participants to refrain from such debates until the Centre formally initiates the process.

Leaders from southern states, invited by DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, gathered to deliberate the delimitation fallout and strategies. Kumar advised them to introspect on their motivations, citing that the Centre has yet to commence the delimitation process or draft relevant legislation.

Kumar reiterated that delimitation is a constitutional and electoral process that requires a formal Act. He highlighted past exercises in 1972 and 2002, noting the need for trust and collective effort instead of sowing doubts about democratic procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)