KTR Opposes Delimitation: Calls for Southern Solidarity

At a conference in Chennai, BRS leader KT Rama Rao contested the central government's delimitation process, which he argued threatens southern states' economic and democratic standing. KTR urged for alternative strategies and warned against fostering regional disparities, emphasizing a united southern front for equitable representation and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:36 IST
BRS leader KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a forceful speech during a Delimitation Conference in Chennai, KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), criticized the central government's current delimitation approach, describing it as a threat to the economic and democratic health of southern states.

Rao accused the Centre of undermining the achievements of southern regions by merely focusing on population metrics, ignoring their substantial contributions to India's GDP. He stressed the need for policies that consider economic output and governance efficiency, not just population numbers, to ensure fair representation in Parliament.

Calling for a unified response from southern states, Rao highlighted past regional struggles, including Telangana's, as models for combatting centralized control. He denounced the unequal treatment in fund allocation and developmental projects, urging the BJP-led government to respect regional identities and contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

