KTR Opposes Delimitation: Calls for Southern Solidarity

In a forceful speech during a Delimitation Conference in Chennai, KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), criticized the central government's current delimitation approach, describing it as a threat to the economic and democratic health of southern states.

Rao accused the Centre of undermining the achievements of southern regions by merely focusing on population metrics, ignoring their substantial contributions to India's GDP. He stressed the need for policies that consider economic output and governance efficiency, not just population numbers, to ensure fair representation in Parliament.

Calling for a unified response from southern states, Rao highlighted past regional struggles, including Telangana's, as models for combatting centralized control. He denounced the unequal treatment in fund allocation and developmental projects, urging the BJP-led government to respect regional identities and contributions.

