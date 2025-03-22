Madhya Pradesh CM Urges Bihari Migrants to Support BJP in Bihar Elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called upon the Bihari migrant community residing in the state to back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. He made this appeal during a 'Sneh Milan Samaroh,' an outreach event in Indore marking Bihar Day.

Highlighting the transformations occurring in Bihar under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Yadav emphasized that the comprehensive development witnessed in Madhya Pradesh could similarly benefit Bihar. He suggested that supporting the BJP would contribute to both state and national growth.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the event, criticizing the political strategy of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. He underscored BJP's achievements in Bihar, noting the significant increase in the state's budget under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)