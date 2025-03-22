Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Urges Bihari Migrants to Support BJP in Bihar Elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav calls on the Bihari migrant community in MP to support BJP in upcoming Bihar assembly elections for state and national development. He lauds PM Modi's leadership and criticizes opposition parties. Ravi Shankar Prasad highlights Bihar's progress under BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called upon the Bihari migrant community residing in the state to back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. He made this appeal during a 'Sneh Milan Samaroh,' an outreach event in Indore marking Bihar Day.

Highlighting the transformations occurring in Bihar under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Yadav emphasized that the comprehensive development witnessed in Madhya Pradesh could similarly benefit Bihar. He suggested that supporting the BJP would contribute to both state and national growth.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the event, criticizing the political strategy of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. He underscored BJP's achievements in Bihar, noting the significant increase in the state's budget under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

