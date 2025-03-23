Australia's Bold Energy Bill Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia's government is set to unveil a federal budget that includes an A$1.8 billion extension to its energy bill reduction scheme. This move comes as the nation gears up for a closely-contested general election expected by May.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor government has already disbursed A$3.5 billion in relief efforts to counter inflation and manage living costs for its citizens. The newly announced measure will automatically provide A$150 rebates to Australian households and nearly a million small businesses.

Additionally, the budget addresses housing affordability, another pressing issue for Australians. Following a February poll showing declining support for the Labor government, these measures aim to garner public approval as the government works toward easing living costs for families and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)