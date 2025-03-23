Left Menu

Tragic Toll in Gaza: Overnight Strikes Claim 19 Lives

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip overnight into Sunday resulted in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians, including a senior Hamas leader. Hospitals confirmed that the casualties included several women and children, marking another devastating incident in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:34 IST
Tragic Toll in Gaza: Overnight Strikes Claim 19 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip overnight into Sunday have led to the deaths of 19 Palestinians, according to local authorities. Among those killed, reports confirm, is a senior leader of Hamas.

The European Hospital and the Kuwaiti Hospital in the region verified the death toll, which includes several women and children. These latest strikes highlight the persistent and brutal realities of the conflict in the region.

This incident underscores the increasing tensions and the humanitarian crisis impacting the Palestinian population, drawing attention from international communities and humanitarian organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025