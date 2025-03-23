Tragic Toll in Gaza: Overnight Strikes Claim 19 Lives

Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip overnight into Sunday have led to the deaths of 19 Palestinians, according to local authorities. Among those killed, reports confirm, is a senior leader of Hamas.

The European Hospital and the Kuwaiti Hospital in the region verified the death toll, which includes several women and children. These latest strikes highlight the persistent and brutal realities of the conflict in the region.

This incident underscores the increasing tensions and the humanitarian crisis impacting the Palestinian population, drawing attention from international communities and humanitarian organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)