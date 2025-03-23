Tragic Toll in Gaza: Overnight Strikes Claim 19 Lives
Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip overnight into Sunday resulted in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians, including a senior Hamas leader. Hospitals confirmed that the casualties included several women and children, marking another devastating incident in the ongoing conflict.
The European Hospital and the Kuwaiti Hospital in the region verified the death toll, which includes several women and children. These latest strikes highlight the persistent and brutal realities of the conflict in the region.
This incident underscores the increasing tensions and the humanitarian crisis impacting the Palestinian population, drawing attention from international communities and humanitarian organizations.
