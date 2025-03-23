Left Menu

Navigating Tensions: China and the US Seek Dialogue Over Confrontation

China's Premier Li Qiang emphasizes dialogue over confrontation between China and the US, amid rising trade tensions and fentanyl trade concerns. In a meeting with US Senator Steve Daines, both countries express willingness to promote cooperation, while tariffs and economic pressures remain significant issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:04 IST
Navigating Tensions: China and the US Seek Dialogue Over Confrontation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to ease escalating tensions, China's Premier Li Qiang urged for dialogue over confrontation with the United States, amidst mounting disputes over trade tariffs and the illegal fentanyl trade. Li's comments came during a meeting with US Senator Steve Daines in Beijing, alongside key American business leaders.

The talks underscored the importance of strategic cooperation between the world's largest economies, as both sides grapple with the consequences of imposed tariffs. US duties on Chinese imports now stand at 20%, while China's retaliation includes 15% duties on US farm goods, further straining relations.

Despite these challenges, Premier Li expressed hope for a partnership with the US, emphasizing fair competition and open markets. He also addressed concerns over the fentanyl crisis, highlighting China's commitment to controlling the illegal trade while opposing US pressure tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025