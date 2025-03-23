Navigating Tensions: China and the US Seek Dialogue Over Confrontation

In a bid to ease escalating tensions, China's Premier Li Qiang urged for dialogue over confrontation with the United States, amidst mounting disputes over trade tariffs and the illegal fentanyl trade. Li's comments came during a meeting with US Senator Steve Daines in Beijing, alongside key American business leaders.

The talks underscored the importance of strategic cooperation between the world's largest economies, as both sides grapple with the consequences of imposed tariffs. US duties on Chinese imports now stand at 20%, while China's retaliation includes 15% duties on US farm goods, further straining relations.

Despite these challenges, Premier Li expressed hope for a partnership with the US, emphasizing fair competition and open markets. He also addressed concerns over the fentanyl crisis, highlighting China's commitment to controlling the illegal trade while opposing US pressure tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)