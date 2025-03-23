Diplomatic Hopes Rise: Ceasefire Talks in Saudi Arabia
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism for peace between Ukraine and Russia at talks in Saudi Arabia. Discussions aim to establish a ceasefire, particularly in the Black Sea. Both parties are exploring measures to build trust, including the future of Ukrainian children taken into Russia.
In a hopeful turn of events, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is optimistic about the upcoming high-stakes diplomacy to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia. The talks, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, have raised expectations of a potential ceasefire, especially concerning the ongoing conflict in the Black Sea.
Witkoff's remarks came as U.S. delegations prepared to engage with Ukrainian officials on a partial ceasefire proposal. This step, he believes, could pave the way for a broader, permanent peace agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown an interest in peace, though he stops short of agreeing to a full ceasefire.
Meanwhile, the diplomatic discourse will also tackle sensitive humanitarian issues, such as the status of Ukrainian children reportedly taken to Russia. The U.S. is advocating confidence-building measures in this regard, seeking clarity on the fate of these children amid claims from Ukraine of unlawful deportations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
