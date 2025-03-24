Left Menu

Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Unrest and Protest

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Erdogan's main rival, was jailed on corruption charges, prompting widespread protests. Critics argue the move is politically motivated, as Imamoglu's popularity transcends party lines. With the economy affected and civil unrest ongoing, demands for early elections intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 02:10 IST
Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Unrest and Protest

Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant political opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been incarcerated on charges of corruption, a move that ignited Turkey's largest protests in over ten years. The decision has been described by critics as politically charged and a threat to democracy.

Massive demonstrations and criticisms from European leaders have followed the jailing, which some argue is galvanizing opposition to Erdogan's government. Imamoglu supporters participated in nationwide polling, showing strong backing beyond traditional party lines. Many call for early elections due to the current political climate.

The market reacted negatively, with Turkish assets plummeting, as concerns grow over the future of Turkey's political landscape. Central Bank measures have been taken to stabilize the economy amidst civil discontent and a heavy-handed government response to protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025