Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Unrest and Protest

Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant political opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been incarcerated on charges of corruption, a move that ignited Turkey's largest protests in over ten years. The decision has been described by critics as politically charged and a threat to democracy.

Massive demonstrations and criticisms from European leaders have followed the jailing, which some argue is galvanizing opposition to Erdogan's government. Imamoglu supporters participated in nationwide polling, showing strong backing beyond traditional party lines. Many call for early elections due to the current political climate.

The market reacted negatively, with Turkish assets plummeting, as concerns grow over the future of Turkey's political landscape. Central Bank measures have been taken to stabilize the economy amidst civil discontent and a heavy-handed government response to protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)